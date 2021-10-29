Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.32.

A number of research firms have commented on CADNF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$22.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of CADNF traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124. Cascades has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

