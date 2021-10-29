Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the September 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMMR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 84,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,822. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. Hammer Fiber Optics has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.42.

About Hammer Fiber Optics

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of diversified dark fiber networking solutions and broadband wireless access networks. It also provides network access to under-served markets along the transatlantic landing corridors that deliver cutting edge solutions to data centers, carriers and other various communication providers, aggregators and enterprise and residential broadband customers.

