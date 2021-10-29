Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the September 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HMMR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 84,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,822. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. Hammer Fiber Optics has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.42.
About Hammer Fiber Optics
