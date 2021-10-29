Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Societe Generale cut Europcar Mobility Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS EURMF remained flat at $$0.58 during midday trading on Friday. Europcar Mobility Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers vehicle rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Fox Rent A Car, and Buchbinder brand names.

