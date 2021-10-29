Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.16 earnings per share.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,375. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.38.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $2,721,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,396. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blueprint Medicines stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 763.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Blueprint Medicines worth $47,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

