Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ABTX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 41,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,358. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $791.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

