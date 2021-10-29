SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SolarWinds had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SWI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,773. SolarWinds has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SolarWinds stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several research firms have commented on SWI. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

