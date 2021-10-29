SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SolarWinds had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:SWI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,773. SolarWinds has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in SolarWinds stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
SolarWinds Company Profile
SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
