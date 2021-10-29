Zacks: Analysts Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.13 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will announce sales of $9.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.22 billion and the lowest is $7.23 billion. Nucor reported sales of $5.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $35.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.51 billion to $37.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $31.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.60 billion to $36.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.70.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,907 shares of company stock worth $13,080,178 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 21.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 111,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13.7% during the third quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 8,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUE traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,209,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,656. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.35. Nucor has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

