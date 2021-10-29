Analysts Set PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Target Price at $53.85

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on PD. Cowen lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $3,030,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $275,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,806 shares of company stock worth $9,698,506. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in PagerDuty by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 265,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 161,195 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 440,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,328. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

