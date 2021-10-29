Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Down 73.4% in October

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the September 30th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $47.00.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
