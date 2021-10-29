Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Down 73.4% in October

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the September 30th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $47.00.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

IFNNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Liberum Capital downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

