Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Down 67.5% in October

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the September 30th total of 273,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KKPNY. Barclays raised Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke KPN has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 204,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,263. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.74%.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

