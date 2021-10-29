MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Down 70.8% in October

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MMEX Resources stock traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.51. 38,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.67. MMEX Resources has a 12 month low of 0.48 and a 12 month high of 249.00.

About MMEX Resources

MMEX Resources Corp. is a capital pool company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products and electric power. It focuses on Pecos County Texas projects. The company was founded on May 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

