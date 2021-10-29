Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.Driven Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.840-$0.840 EPS.

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $32.47. 922,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,575. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRVN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Driven Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.20.

In other news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $26,001,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 81.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 24.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

