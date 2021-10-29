Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $12.97 EPS

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $12.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BWMX stock traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. 253,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,583. The stock has a market cap of $994.38 million and a P/E ratio of 57.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42. Betterware de Mexico has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 359.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.