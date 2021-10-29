Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $162.30 and a one year high of $225.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.55.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

