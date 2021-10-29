$3.06 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to post $3.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the lowest is $3.01 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $4.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $12.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $12.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. UBS Group cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.80. 811,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average of $116.08. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $90.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after purchasing an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $80,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 136.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,133,000 after purchasing an additional 504,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 31.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,087,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

