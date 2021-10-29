Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to report $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Oshkosh posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $8.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $10.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

NYSE OSK traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.00. 723,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,131. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

