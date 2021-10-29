Newscrypto 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.58 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $125.07 million and approximately $9.58 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001341 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00070185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00071564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00095579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,201.25 or 1.00315286 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,333.12 or 0.06988249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00021328 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

