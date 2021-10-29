Corra.Finance Price Reaches $3.44 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, Corra.Finance has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.44 or 0.00005555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and $89,174.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Corra.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00070185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00071564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00095579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,201.25 or 1.00315286 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,333.12 or 0.06988249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00021328 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corra.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CORAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Corra.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Corra.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.