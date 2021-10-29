Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Announces Earnings Results

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 24,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,828. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $509.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61.

A number of analysts have commented on BWB shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker purchased 4,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Douglas J. Parish purchased 3,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

