Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.97

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.97 and last traded at $65.80, with a volume of 1627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53.

About Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

