Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the September 30th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 268,147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 721,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,371. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

