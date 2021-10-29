AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the September 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NIE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 45,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,548. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

