Furucombo (COMBO) Trading Up 126.8% Over Last Week

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 126.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00070354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00071723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00095595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,201.74 or 1.00292263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,333.18 or 0.06986697 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

