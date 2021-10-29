Rarible (RARI) Trading 3.5% Lower This Week

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.70 or 0.00031768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $101.73 million and approximately $9.59 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00049365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00232965 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00099096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,163,534 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

