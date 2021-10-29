Klaytn Price Hits $1.62 on Top Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and approximately $123.49 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00002610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00070354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00071723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00095595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,201.74 or 1.00292263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,333.18 or 0.06986697 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00021320 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,708,745,555 coins and its circulating supply is 2,517,652,255 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

