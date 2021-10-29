RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Brokerages expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.60 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.83.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 74.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter worth $182,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 831,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,415. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $99.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

