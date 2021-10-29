RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Brokerages expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.60 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.83.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 74.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter worth $182,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 831,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,415. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $99.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.