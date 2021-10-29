Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFIB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AFIB stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. 162,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,562. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $271.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%. The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 9.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

