Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will report $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Ameren reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $6.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Ameren stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.29. 746,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,406. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after buying an additional 1,991,296 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,554,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,351,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,177,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

