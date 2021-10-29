$1.57 EPS Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to post earnings per share of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.43. Voya Financial reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.50 million.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shares of VOYA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.77. 1,680,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,469. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

