CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Announces Earnings Results

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.24 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of CBIZ stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.71. 432,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,257. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBIZ stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of CBIZ worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

