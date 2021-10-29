RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Cap Hits $156.60 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $61,878.25 or 0.99913006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $156.60 million and $119,136.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001498 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,531 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

