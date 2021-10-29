John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 223.7% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

JHS stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $16.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 315,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2,084.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 311,964 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.66% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

