John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 223.7% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
JHS stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $16.96.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
