Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Expands By 247.5%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 247.5% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of FUJHY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,111. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. Subaru has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Subaru had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Research analysts expect that Subaru will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,278 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

