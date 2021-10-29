Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVVIY. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of AVVIY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. 156,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,681. Aviva has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.7892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 6.83%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

