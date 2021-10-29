Short Interest in Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Expands By 287.5%

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Japan Airport Terminal stock remained flat at $$23.80 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495. Japan Airport Terminal has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84.

Get Japan Airport Terminal alerts:

About Japan Airport Terminal

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. engages in the management and operation of airport passenger terminal buildings. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverages. The Facilities Management segment deals with passenger terminal management, real estate rental, parking lot operations, and passenger services.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airport Terminal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airport Terminal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.