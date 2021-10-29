Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.29.

A number of research firms have commented on SRC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

NYSE SRC traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,524. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.