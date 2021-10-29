Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Short Interest Update

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the September 30th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, HSBC raised Blue Prism Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of BPRMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,336. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. Blue Prism Group has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $26.08.

Blue Prism Group Plc develops business process automation software solutions. It operates through the licensing of Robotic Process Automation software used to automate routine, rules-based back office processes. The company was founded by Alastair Bathgate and David Moss in 2001 and is headquartered in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

