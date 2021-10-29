Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Shares of AMAL stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $18.36. 40,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,436. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $20.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amalgamated Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 35,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.