Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. Universal Insurance updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.750-$3.000 EPS.

UVE stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. 174,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,414. The company has a market capitalization of $461.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $816,200. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

