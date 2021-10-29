DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. DexCom updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

DexCom stock traded up $52.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $623.21. 1,287,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $547.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 118.71, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $627.96.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total value of $1,422,253.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,091 shares of company stock valued at $19,739,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.00.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

