Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock traded up $8.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,950,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 85.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $143,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

