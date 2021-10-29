ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) Receives €12.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.09 ($15.40).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INGA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.80 ($17.41) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

