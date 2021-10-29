Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NDVAF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 56,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,633. Indiva has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.

Get Indiva alerts:

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Indiva from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Indiva Ltd. engages in producing derivative products and the cultivation of cannabis. It offers premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. Its brands include Artisan Batch, Wana Sour Gammies, Bhang Chocolate, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, and Sapphire Cannabis Salt.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.