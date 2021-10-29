Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ORBN traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231. Oregon Bancorp has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $2.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Oregon Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers personal checking, personal savings, personal digital banking, home loans, home loan centers, and home loan questions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Salem, OR.

