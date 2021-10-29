ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Short Interest Up 192.9% in October

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 192.9% from the September 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RKWBF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS RKWBF remained flat at $$531.25 during trading hours on Friday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 1-year low of $346.00 and a 1-year high of $531.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $519.48.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.