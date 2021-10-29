MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Issues Earnings Results

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MD traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. 488,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,099. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $248,225.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,694 shares of company stock worth $4,204,476 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MEDNAX stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 198.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

