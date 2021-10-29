California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 14.93%.

NASDAQ:CALB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. 26,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,665. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. California BanCorp has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $146.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in California BanCorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in California BanCorp were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.