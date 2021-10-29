WePower One Day Volume Tops $2,212.00 (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last seven days, WePower has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One WePower coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WePower has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $2,212.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.56 or 0.00236316 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00099433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About WePower

WePower is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

