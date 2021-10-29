ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.34 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $138.40 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00070814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00072260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00096287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,129.60 or 1.00178895 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.39 or 0.07019486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00021441 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 70,723,900 coins and its circulating supply is 70,634,235 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

