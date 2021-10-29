ZooKeeper Price Tops $0.21 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 32.3% against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $13.91 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 66,650,325 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

